Krewe of Little Rascals cancels 2022 parade, ball due to COVID concerns

METAIRIE, La. — The Krewe of Little Rascals has cancelled their Feb. 13 parade due to the drastic rise in COVID-19 cases in our area.

"The decision was not easy. The kids are our first concern," Captain Maureen Spittle said. "We will be back in 2023 to celebrate our 40th anniversary."

The Krewe of Little Rascals was founded in 1983 and features children as young as 4-years-old.

"Today's Little Rascals are tomorrow's leaders and our hope for the future," their motto states.

Louisiana has reported record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads across the state.

On Monday, Louisiana reported nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths since it’s previous update on Friday. More than 19% of tests reported to the state since Friday returned a positive result.

As of Sunday, there were 1,794 people hospitalized across the state with the virus - about 77% of which were not fully vaccinated. Louisiana was reporting about 200 hospitalizations four weeks ago. Sunday’s hospitalization level is the highest recorded since the first week of September as the state recovered from the Delta variant’s surge.