METAIRIE, La. — A new krewe is coming to Jefferson Parish for the 2020 Carnival season.

The Magical Krewe of MadHatters will be the newest addition to the Metairie festivities, parish officials announced Friday.

The 26-float parade is themed around Alice in Wonderland. Former New Orleans quarterback Bobby Hebert will reign as the Mad Hatter alongside Amanda Shaw as Alice.

Two other krewes are changing their lineup for Carnival as well. The Krewe of Atlas is returning to the Metairie route for the first time in five years.

The Krewe of Centurions is changing their parade time to the primetime Saturday night spot on Family Gras weekend.

MadHatters will parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Centurions will follow at 6 p.m. Atlas will parade at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 alongside the Krewe of Kings at 5 p.m.

The Krewe of Excalibur will parade Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to continue to build upon the success of Metairie Mardi Gras with new krewes and new parades joining Family Gras weekend,” said Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken.

Parades before Mardi Gras day are planning to parade on a new westbound route, starting in the Bonnabel neighborhood at Feronia Street and ending at the Clearview Mall. All Family Gras weekend parades will roll directly into the Family Gras festival grounds at Clearview Center with musical performances before and after.

