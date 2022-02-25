Krewe of Mid-City 2022 parade route and start time

The Krewe of Mid-City and its foil-lined floats take to the streets on Sunday, Feb. 27.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Mid-City is back after a year off and it will bring its foil-lined floats to the streets of the city shortly before noon on Sunday, February 27.

They'll be in the middle of a jam-packed schedule that culminates with the Krewe of Bacchus Sunday night.

From the Mid-City web site: Founded in 1933, the Krewe of Mid-City is the 5th-oldest continuously parading organization of the New Orleans Mardi Gras season. Often called "The best day parade in Mardi Gras," Mid-City has gained a reputation for having themes dedicated to children and for having some of the best bands in Mardi Gras from all over the country.