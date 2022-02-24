Krewe of Morpheus 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Morpheus caps off a three-parade night Uptown in New Orleans on Friday, February 25.
Morpheus says it is one of the premier co-ed krewes.
Like all parades in 2021, Morpheus was sidelined due to the COVID pandemic.
According to its web site: Although we are the last krewe to parade on Friday evening, we are certainly not least, as the Morpheus riders are known for being very generous with their throws. Our signature throws include: LED Beads, LED Sleepy Time Hats, 3D Cups and Plush Sheep, Moons, Pillows and Bears. The Krewe features signature, hand-decorated sleep masks.
