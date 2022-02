NEW ORLEANS — NOMTOC is Algiers only parade in 2021. According to the krewe's web site, it was formed in 1951 as the Jugs Social Club. In 1969 it received a permit to parade.

Like all New Orleans parades, it did not roll in 2021 due to COVID restrictions. The parade is back and traditionally features all of the best high school bands on the west bank of New Orleans. This year there will be a treat as Southern University's Human Jukebox will be on hand. There are also bands from out of town.