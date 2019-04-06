NEW ORLEANS — What would have been the first summertime parade for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx has been nixed.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced late Monday that the parade request from the all-female crew was denied because it would demand public safety resources in the middle of hurricane season.

“While I have the utmost respect for what Nyx has achieved as an all-women’s Carnival krewe, and I applaud them for their commitment to our children and our community —unfortunately, I cannot support the addition of a summer parade.," a statement from Cantrell's office said.

Cantrell added that leadership at the New Orleans Police Department was not comfortable with the strain that a summertime parade would have on resources.

"Their request has been denied, and the event will not proceed," Cantrell's statement said.

Krewe of Nyx captain Julie Lea said that the organization strongly disagrees with Cantrell's decision but respectfully accepts it.

"We had no intention of straining the city’s public safety resources and understood that the costs of city services were up to us," Lea said."We chose a weekend where no other events were occurring in town, to purposely not tax city resources unnecessarily."

Lea added that the krewe's commitment to New Orleans remains steadfast.

"I can’t adequately explain my disappointment, but like strong women do, we stand up again and again," Lea said. "Nyx will always strive to break glass ceilings and do big things for the city we love."

Last month, the Mystic Krewe of Nyx announced that it planned to roll down a new route on July 27 for its first summer parade. The krewe announced that it was planning on throwing bejeweled plastic beach shovels as its signature throw for the 1970s-themed parade.

RELATED: Mystic Krewe of Nyx announces new summer parade

