Krewe of Okeanos 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Okeanos will start the huge day of parading on Sunday, which culminates with the Krewe of Bacchus.

Okeanos will roll along the truncated Uptown route that most all parades are adhering to this year.

From the Okeanos web site: The Krewe of Okeanos is a New Orleans Mardi Gras parading Krewe organized in 1949 by civic-minded business leaders who were eager to bring a Carnival parade to St. Claude Avenue, their neighborhood’s main street. The club is named for the Greek god of oceans and fertile valleys and is sponsored by the Sonaeko (Okeanos spelled backwards) Club.