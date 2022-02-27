Krewe of Orpheus 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The opulent Krewe of Orpheus parade will roll through New Orleans Uptown and CBD on Lundi Gras, February 28, following the Krewe of Proteus.
Harry Connick Jr.'s brainchild is one of the three major parades to bring in celebrities for key roles.
From its web site: The Krewe of Orpheus, derives its name from the mortal Orpheus, son of the god Apollo and the muse Calliope. One of the city’s “super krewes”, Orpheus is consciously nonexclusive and New Orleans most diverse krewe boasting 1,300 members from all walks of life. The parade rolls on Lundi Gras and culminates with the Orpheuscapade, a black-tie party that draws thousands of revelers to welcome the floats through the convention center as they are entertained by world-renowned musicians.