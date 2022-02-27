Krewe of Orpheus 2022 parade route and start time

From its web site: The Krewe of Orpheus, derives its name from the mortal Orpheus, son of the god Apollo and the muse Calliope. One of the city’s “super krewes”, Orpheus is consciously nonexclusive and New Orleans most diverse krewe boasting 1,300 members from all walks of life. The parade rolls on Lundi Gras and culminates with the Orpheuscapade, a black-tie party that draws thousands of revelers to welcome the floats through the convention center as they are entertained by world-renowned musicians.