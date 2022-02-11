Krewe of Oshun 2022: Parade route, start time

Founded in 1996, the Krewe of Oshun is named for the Yoruba Goddess of love and intimacy.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Oshun returns for 2022!

The parade will roll on the Uptown route at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

