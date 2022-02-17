Krewe of Pontchartrain 2022: Parade Route, start time

The Uptown parade is set to roll on St. Charles Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Pontchartrain returns for 2022!

The Uptown parade is set to roll on St. Charles Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.

The route starts at Napoleon and Prytania, then turns right on St. Charles Avenue and goes through Uptown and the Central Business District before turning right on Canal Street and then turning right again on Tchoupitoulas before ending at Poydras Street.

The Krewe of Pontchartrain was founded in 1975. Named after Lake Pontchartrain, their signature floats includ "Mr. Mudbug" and a giant fish called "The Super Grouper."