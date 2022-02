NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Pontchartrain will roll once again on the Uptown parade route after it, like all krewes, were sidelined in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

The krewe will march on Saturday, February 19 at 1 p.m. as part of a long day of parading in New Orleans. The krewe touts itself as a "diverse group, if you want to be in our Krewe, we want you with us!" is what it says on the official web site.