Krewe of Poseidon 2022: Parade route, start time

Slidell's Krewe of Poseidon returns in 2022! Here's where to catch it.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Poseidon returns on the Northshore this year after COVID-19 stopped all parades in 2021.

The parade starts on Spartan Drive, then turns right onto Pontchartrain Drive before turning left onto Old Spanish Trail to turn on to Hwy 11. The parade then turns right on Gause Boulevard before coming to an end before I-10.

The Krewe of Poseidon is a coed Carnival organization dedicated to supporting the Slidell community. Founded in 2015, it's rapidly grown into a full-on Mardi Gras spectacle. This year, they'll feature the the Southern University Marching Band, the 610 Stompers, the United States Marine Corps Band and more!