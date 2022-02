One of Mardi Gras' oldest parade krewes leads off the schedule on Lundi Gras.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Proteus will roll on Lundi Gras in its traditional early evening time slot.

Proteus will traverse the shortened Uptown route ahead of Orpheus on the night before Fat Tuesday.

Proteus is one of the oldest parading krewes in New Orleans Carnival. The group was founded in 1882.