Krewe of Push Mow 2022 parade route

The unusual north shore parade will take to the streets of Abita Springs for some wacky fun.

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — The Krewe of Push Mow is one of Carnival's unique celebrations on the north shore.

Abita Springs really gets into the Mardi Gras mood for the annual event, which was sidelined by COVID in 2021. As a result, two sets of monarchs will rule.

The parade includes marching groups, oddly-designed floats and, of course, decorated lawnmowers.

You can catch the craziness on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at noon.

This year's theme is "A Pandemic, A Hurricane, What's Next for Abita?"