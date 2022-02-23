x
Mardi Gras

Krewe of Selene 2022 parade route and start time

The all-female Slidell krewe will mark its return to parading on Friday, February 25th.

SLIDELL, La. — The Krewe of Selene will roll through the streets of Slidell on Friday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Selene is the Greek goddess of the moon and is known for her great beauty, according to the krewe's web site

The all-female krewe will take the traditional Slidell route, starting at Fritchie Park and ending on Gause Blvd. 

The krewe says its signature throw is a hand-decorated purse that can be in line with the parade's theme or designed to the particular float's theme.

According to the web site:  "The Ladies work hard designing purses year round."

