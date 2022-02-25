Krewe of Thoth parade route 2022 and start time

Thoth is perhaps the krewe most affected by the city's shortening of routes due to a police manpower shortage.

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Thoth will parade along the Uptown route that most krewes are using this year, but it is perhaps the krewe most affected by the city's shortening of routes due to a police manpower shortage.

Thoth traditionally starts near Children's Hospital, but that won't be the case this year.

From the Thoth web site: The group of men who founded the Krewe created an uptown neighborhood route designed to pass in front of 14 institutions that care for persons with disabilities and illnesses and were not able to attend other parades in the City.