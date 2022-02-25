Krewe of Tucks 2022 parade route and start time

From the krewe's web site: No krewe has more fun or energy. Tucks has the most unique and different throws. There is only one requirement for membership: you want to enjoy yourself, have a great time, and put on a magnificent show for the viewing crowd. There are several other events throughout the year with food, alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverages included. Also, included in your membership are 4 bags of all unique Tucks throws. Lastly, Tucks is involved in several charities and should you desire to be involved, you can participate and volunteer your services.