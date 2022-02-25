Krewe of Tucks 2022 parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Tucks and its irreverent sense of humor and - don't forget the toilet paper - will roll through the Uptown New Orleans area and into downtown on Saturday, February 26.
Like all New Orleans parades, it was sidelined in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
Tucks says it has 1,800 members and that is split nearly evenly between men and women.
From the krewe's web site: No krewe has more fun or energy. Tucks has the most unique and different throws. There is only one requirement for membership: you want to enjoy yourself, have a great time, and put on a magnificent show for the viewing crowd. There are several other events throughout the year with food, alcohol, and non-alcoholic beverages included. Also, included in your membership are 4 bags of all unique Tucks throws. Lastly, Tucks is involved in several charities and should you desire to be involved, you can participate and volunteer your services.