Krewe of Orpheus reveals 2022 monarchs, signature throws

NEW ORLEANS — Finn Jones, who starred as Ser Loras Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones will serve as monarch for the Krewe of Orpheus’ 2022 parade, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Nichole Scherzinger, former Pussycat Doll and judge on The Masked Singer will reign as monarch with Jones. They will be joined by parade co-founder Harry Connick Jr. to headline “Orpheuscapade,” a post-parade party open to the public.

Krewe Captain Sonny Borey said that Jones’ DJ skills will be on display at the Orpheuscapade, “the first performance of its kind at the event.”

Tyrus - also known in WWE as Brodus Clay - rounds out the parade's monarchs.

“With personality and wit as immense as his colossal stature, who better to reign our larger-than-life spectacle?” Borey said.

The 2022 parade’s theme will be Glacial Tomes and Conflagrations. And, sticking with the super krewe’s musical theme, riders will hand out tambourines as this year’s custom signature throw.

“Each tambourine will be hand-decorated, allowing members to express their creativity and leaving parade-goers with a one-of-a-kind collectible Carnival souvenir,” the krewe said.

The Krewe of Orpheus will roll on Lundi Gras, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., with a procession of 38 floats, 1,500 members, and 32 marching groups.