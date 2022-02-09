Krewedelusion 2022: Parade route and start time

NEW ORLEANS — The satirical Krewedelusion returns in 2022 to parade through the Marigny and French Quarter.
The parade starts at 7:15 p.m. and follows Krewe du Vieux on a similar route.
This year's parade starts at Royal Street and Franklin Avenue, then turns left onto Frenchmen Street and right onto Decatur Street. The parade then winds through the French Quarter, turning right at St. Phillip Street and left on to Royal Street. The parade then takes another left on to Toulouse Street before turning right on to Tchoupitoulas and marching all the way down to N Diamond Street.
