NEW ORLEANS -- The Krewe of Endymion announced Wednesday Lionel Richie, Flo Rida, Chicago are on the lineup for the 2019 Endymion Extravaganza.

Members of the krewe confirmed the news to WWL-TV Wednesday morning.

The Extravaganza will take place after the Endymion parade on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Rod Stewart headlined last year's Endymion Extravaganza. Other recent headliners include Kiss, Pitbull and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

The theme of the 2019 Endymion parade is "Wonder Tales of Science Fiction."

© 2018 WWL