Mardi Gras Parade Schedule 2022

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents are ushering in Carnival season, hoping the annual weeks-long celebration can be held safely amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.
Carnival season kicks off with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.
Carnival comes to a raucous climax on Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year.
Authorities realized too late that the 2020 celebration was a major spreader of the virus and last year's activities were largely canceled. This year, the city has a relatively high vaccination rate and authorities are allowing the festivities to go on.
2022 Carnival Parade Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 6:
- Krewe of Joan of Arc (7 p.m. French Quarter)
Saturday, Feb. 5:
- Krewe of Chewbacchus (7 p.m. Marigny)
Friday, Feb. 11:
- Krewe Boheme (7 p.m. French Quarter)
Saturday, Feb. 12
- Krewe of Nefertiti (1 p.m. New Orleans East)
- Krewe of Poseidon (6 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe du Vieux (6:30 p.m. French Quarter)
- Krewedelusion (7:15 p.m. French Quarter)
Sunday, Feb. 13
- Krewe of Little Rascals (12 p.m. Metairie)
Friday, Feb. 18
- Krewe of Cleopatra (6 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Oshun (6 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Hercules (6 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Excalibur (6:30 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Eve (7 p.m. Mandeville)
- Krewe of ALLA (7:30 p.m. Uptown)
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Mystic Knights of Adonis (11:45 a.m. West Bank)
- Krewe of Pontchartrain (1 p.m. Uptown)
- Knights of Nemesis (1 p.m. Chalmette)
- Krewe of Choctaw (2 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Freret (3 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Atlas (4 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Mad Hatters (5 p.m. Metairie)
- Knights of Sparta (5:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Kings (5:30 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Olympia (6 p.m. Covington)
- Krewe of Athena (6 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Aquarius (6 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Pygmalion (6:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Centurions (6:30 p.m. Metairie)
- Krewe of Titans (6:30 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Pandora (7 p.m. Metairie)
Sunday, Feb. 20
- Krewe of Femme Fatal (11 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Carrollton (12 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of King Arthur (1 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Dionysus (1 p.m. Slidell)
- Krewe of Hyacinthians (2 p.m. Houma)
- Mystic Krewe of Barkus (2 p.m. French Quarter)
- Krewe of Push Mow (2 p.m. Abita Springs)
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Mystic Krewe of Druids (6:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Mystic Krewe of Nyx (6:45 p.m. Uptown)
Thursday, Feb. 24
- Knights of Babylon (5:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Knights of Chaos (6 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Muses (6:45 p.m. Uptown)
Friday, Feb. 25
- Knights of Hermes (5:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Selene (6:30 p.m. Slidell)
- Le Krewe D’Etat (6:30 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Aphrodite (6:30 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Morpheus (7 p.m. Uptown)
Saturday, Feb. 26
- Krewe of NOMTOC (10:45 a.m. West Bank)
- Krewe of Iris (11 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Tucks (12 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Endymion (4:15 p.m. Mid-City)
- Krewe of Isis (6 p.m. Kenner)
- Krewe of Mardi Gras (6 p.m. Houma)
Sunday, Feb. 27
- Krewe of Okeanos (11 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe Du Monde (11 a.m. LaPlace)
- Krewe of Mid-City (11:45 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Thoth (12 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Terreanians (12:30 p.m. Houma)
- Krewe of Cleophas (12:30 p.m. Thibodaux)
- Krewe of Bacchus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)
Monday, Feb. 28
- Krewe of Red Beans (2 p.m. Marigny)
- Krewe of Dead Beans (2 p.m. Mid-City)
- Krewe of Proteus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Orpheus (6 p.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Cleopatra (6:30 p.m. Houma)
Tuesday, March 1
- Zulu (8 a.m. Uptown)
- Rex (10 a.m. Uptown)
- Krewe of Argus (10 a.m. Metairie)
- Covington Lions Club (10 a.m. Covington)
- Krewe of Houmas (1 p.m. Houma)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.