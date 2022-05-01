Mardi Gras Parade Schedule 2022

New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana Mardi Gras 2020 parade schedule. Get information on all the dates and times for your favorite parades.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents are ushering in Carnival season, hoping the annual weeks-long celebration can be held safely amid a surge of COVID-19 infections.

Carnival season kicks off with a rolling party on the city's historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter.

Carnival comes to a raucous climax on Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year.

Authorities realized too late that the 2020 celebration was a major spreader of the virus and last year's activities were largely canceled. This year, the city has a relatively high vaccination rate and authorities are allowing the festivities to go on.

2022 Carnival Parade Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 6:

Krewe of Joan of Arc (7 p.m. French Quarter)

Saturday, Feb. 5:

Krewe of Chewbacchus (7 p.m. Marigny)

Friday, Feb. 11:

Krewe Boheme (7 p.m. French Quarter)

Saturday, Feb. 12

Krewe of Nefertiti (1 p.m. New Orleans East)

Krewe of Poseidon (6 p.m. Slidell)

Krewe du Vieux (6:30 p.m. French Quarter)

Krewedelusion (7:15 p.m. French Quarter)

Sunday, Feb. 13

Krewe of Little Rascals (12 p.m. Metairie)

Friday, Feb. 18

Krewe of Cleopatra (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Oshun (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Hercules (6 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Excalibur (6:30 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Eve (7 p.m. Mandeville)

Krewe of ALLA (7:30 p.m. Uptown)

Saturday, Feb. 19

Mystic Knights of Adonis (11:45 a.m. West Bank)

Krewe of Pontchartrain (1 p.m. Uptown)

Knights of Nemesis (1 p.m. Chalmette)

Krewe of Choctaw (2 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Freret (3 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Atlas (4 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Mad Hatters (5 p.m. Metairie)

Knights of Sparta (5:30 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Kings (5:30 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Olympia (6 p.m. Covington)

Krewe of Athena (6 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Aquarius (6 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Pygmalion (6:15 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Centurions (6:30 p.m. Metairie)

Krewe of Titans (6:30 p.m. Slidell)

Krewe of Pandora (7 p.m. Metairie)

Sunday, Feb. 20

Krewe of Femme Fatal (11 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Carrollton (12 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of King Arthur (1 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Dionysus (1 p.m. Slidell)

Krewe of Hyacinthians (2 p.m. Houma)

Mystic Krewe of Barkus (2 p.m. French Quarter)

Krewe of Push Mow (2 p.m. Abita Springs)

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Mystic Krewe of Druids (6:15 p.m. Uptown)

Mystic Krewe of Nyx (6:45 p.m. Uptown)

Thursday, Feb. 24

Knights of Babylon (5:15 p.m. Uptown)

Knights of Chaos (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Muses (6:45 p.m. Uptown)

Friday, Feb. 25

Knights of Hermes (5:30 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Selene (6:30 p.m. Slidell)

Le Krewe D’Etat (6:30 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Aphrodite (6:30 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Morpheus (7 p.m. Uptown)

Saturday, Feb. 26

Krewe of NOMTOC (10:45 a.m. West Bank)

Krewe of Iris (11 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Tucks (12 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Endymion (4:15 p.m. Mid-City)

Krewe of Isis (6 p.m. Kenner)

Krewe of Mardi Gras (6 p.m. Houma)

Sunday, Feb. 27

Krewe of Okeanos (11 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe Du Monde (11 a.m. LaPlace)

Krewe of Mid-City (11:45 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Thoth (12 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Terreanians (12:30 p.m. Houma)

Krewe of Cleophas (12:30 p.m. Thibodaux)

Krewe of Bacchus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)

Monday, Feb. 28

Krewe of Red Beans (2 p.m. Marigny)

Krewe of Dead Beans (2 p.m. Mid-City)

Krewe of Proteus (5:15 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Orpheus (6 p.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Cleopatra (6:30 p.m. Houma)

Tuesday, March 1

Zulu (8 a.m. Uptown)

Rex (10 a.m. Uptown)

Krewe of Argus (10 a.m. Metairie)

Covington Lions Club (10 a.m. Covington)

Krewe of Houmas (1 p.m. Houma)

