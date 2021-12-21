Live at 11 a.m. - City to lay out plan for parade routes, COVID during Mardi Gras

It has been speculated that the city might try to change all parades to a single route to help with a lack of police manpower and because of COVID.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will lay out its preliminary plans for Carnival season 2022 Tuesday at a scheduled 11 am press conference.

Speculation has been around for a while that the city will re-route parades to a single route in an effort to deal with the police officer shortage and in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID.

The move to a single route would affect most parades, but, the two parades whose routes are steeped in history and which would be affected the most are Endymion and its normal route that traditionally starts near City Park and goes from Mid-City to downtown, and Zulu, which starts on Jackson near Claiborne before hitting St. Charles and a more traditional route, which then moves through a lot of the Treme area.

In addition, if the city is going to try to implement some mask mandates or require proofs of vaccination, a single route would make that easier to observe and enforce.

The city of New Orleans has not had Mardi Gras season parading since 2020, when the annual celebration was believed to have been a super spreader event for COVID and made New Orleans one of the United States' initial hot spots.