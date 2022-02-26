x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mardi Gras

LIVE: Bourbon St. crowds during Mardi Gras

You can see live pictures and video from Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — Crowds are gathering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans for the first Mardi Gras celebration in two years.

WWL-TV has a live camera on the balcony at the historic Arnaud's restaurant overlooking Bourbon Street.

All of the Mardi Gras celebrations were on hold last year due to the COVID pandemic restrictions. New Orleans still has an indoor mask mandate and a vaccine requirement for indoors dining, but it seems it hasn't been enforced in recent weeks as the state's COVID numbers have gone down. 

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

RELATED: Updated Mardi Gras 2022 Parade Schedule

RELATED: Cloudy and cooler for Mardi Gras weekend

In Other News

New Orleans celebrates crowded Mardi Gras weekend