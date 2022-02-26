LIVE: Bourbon St. crowds during Mardi Gras

You can see live pictures and video from Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — Crowds are gathering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans for the first Mardi Gras celebration in two years.

WWL-TV has a live camera on the balcony at the historic Arnaud's restaurant overlooking Bourbon Street.

All of the Mardi Gras celebrations were on hold last year due to the COVID pandemic restrictions. New Orleans still has an indoor mask mandate and a vaccine requirement for indoors dining, but it seems it hasn't been enforced in recent weeks as the state's COVID numbers have gone down.