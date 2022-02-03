x
Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras 2022: See our best videos

Relive some of the most popular moments from the Carnival season.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV covered the Mardi Gras season from Twelfth Night through Mardi Gras Day. Here are some of the top highlights from the coverage.

The Bourbon Street Awards!

The Skull and Bones Gang wake up the neighborhood.

Mardi Gras in the Marigny

Carnival in Covington

Grambling St. Band

Pete Fountain's Half-Fast Marching Krewe

WWL Anchor Costumes

WWL's Complete Mardi Gras Day coverage

Handmade floats in the Marigny

Rex toast at Gallier Hall

Mardi Gras in the French Quarter

Zulu King Toast at Gallier Hall

Marine Corps Band at Gallier Hall

You can also see even more videos on the WWL-TV YouTube page.

