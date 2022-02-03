Mardi Gras 2022: See our best videos

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV covered the Mardi Gras season from Twelfth Night through Mardi Gras Day. Here are some of the top highlights from the coverage.
The Bourbon Street Awards!
The Skull and Bones Gang wake up the neighborhood.
Mardi Gras in the Marigny
Carnival in Covington
Grambling St. Band
Pete Fountain's Half-Fast Marching Krewe
WWL Anchor Costumes
WWL's Complete Mardi Gras Day coverage
Handmade floats in the Marigny
Rex toast at Gallier Hall
Mardi Gras in the French Quarter
Zulu King Toast at Gallier Hall
Marine Corps Band at Gallier Hall
You can also see even more videos on the WWL-TV YouTube page.