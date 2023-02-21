Mardi Gras 2023: Krewe of Argus celebrates 50 years

Hail Argus! Here’s to another half-century of fun on Mardi Gras Day in Jefferson Parish.

METAIRIE, La. — In Jefferson Parish, Argus was golden as it rolled down the Veterans Memorial Boulevard parade route.

The crowd didn’t disappoint. It appeared to be one of the largest ever to watch the Metairie krewe.

The Coahoma Mississippi Community College marching band got parade-goers ready for Argus 2023.

“We’re always excited about coming to Mardi Gras, and we hope that we represent Coahoma and the state of Mississippi fine,” band director Eddie L. Buggs said.

And they did, as they led the parade down Vets.

This year a familiar face, our friend and former teammate Karen Swensen, served as Grand marshal.

“The crowds aren’t like anything I have seen, truly,” Swensen said. “They are 30 people deep the whole entire route. I’m so excited.”

This wasn’t her first experience with Argus.

“My daughter rode as a princess 12 years ago and I just have the best memories of that,” Swensen said. “Now, just to create new ones, it’s just an honor.”

The crowds were excited to see Karen and the rest of the Argus parade.

“This whole day is special to this community,” Frank Sena said. “Everybody comes as one. Everybody’s together having a great time. The biggest party on earth. What more could you ask for.”

“Just a nice atmosphere, and it’s just a family environment where the kids can play, have fun and catch a whole lot of beads and balls,” Jason Blackburn said.

The local chapter of the Special Forces Association invited a group of Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets to ride in Argus.

Staff Sgt. Dustin Jolley from the 19th Special Forces Group out of Utah said being a part of the parade is unlike anything he’s ever experienced.

That includes serving in Afghanistan.

“It’s a little different, Jolley joked. “Obviously, this is more fun. This is way more fun.”

Argus turned 50 this year and never looked better.

“There’s no feeling, no excitement that you get as when you’re riding Mardi Gras day, and you come down Veterans Blvd. and see the throng of people,” Argus Captain Lawrence Chehardy said.

From its humble beginning to what it is today, Hail Argus! Here’s to another half-century of fun on Mardi Gras Day in Jefferson Parish.

Argus 2023 on Vets in Metairie. Riders fighting the wind as they throw to the crowds. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/zXttePlG74 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) February 21, 2023