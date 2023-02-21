Mardi Gras 2023: Live blog

The fun and festive blog of all the Mardi Gras fun on WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — MARIGNY SEEN MARINATING IN THE WARM WEATHER ON TIME LAPSE:

- WWLTV caught this livestream of the camaraderie happening in Marigny this Mardi Gras.

CHEF KEVIN IS COOKED!

- The Back To The Future posse finally powered their flux capacitor and will be able to return to their lives in the year 2023.

Councilman Scott Walker with the BIG hat at Argus @WWLTV @ScottWalker6 pic.twitter.com/DQuNCn0Rd5 — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) February 21, 2023

Floats are almost to Causeway Blvd! ⁦@CynthiaLeeSheng⁩ catches up with us to preview Argus ⁦@WWLTV⁩ ⁦@RLeCompteTV⁩ https://t.co/Kx1DOnay5b — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) February 21, 2023

JEFFERSON PARISH POLITICS MEETS MARDI GRAS:

- Brooke Kirchhofer and Ricardo LeCompte caught up with Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and At-Large Councilman Scott Walker, on the Argus parade route.

CELEBRATORS SWARM ESPLANADE AVENUE!

- Check out the sea of people rolling down Esplanade Avenue this afternoon!

ALL HAIL, KREWE OF ARGUS:

WWL-TV caught up with Queen Karen Swensen the Grand Marshal of Argus in Jefferson Parish! Queen Swensen bid a fond farewell to WWL last year, after a long and much-adored career at Channel Four!

Happy Mardi Gras fun Bourbon Street. Keeping the "Ain't Dere No More" theme.@devinbartolotta is Ponchartrain Beach, I'm Schwegmann's. pic.twitter.com/JKXZqTwlTp — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) February 21, 2023

MARDI GRAS = COSTUMES:

- Sports Reporter Doug Mouton and Evening Anchor Devin Bartolotta are throwing it back to the New Orleans of old with their homages to Schwegmann's supermarket and Pontchartrain Park.

AIN'T DERE NO MORE:

- More throwbacks to the NOLA of yesteryear from Evening Anchors Katie Moore and Charisse Gibson, as well as, Your Local Weather Expert Chief Meteorologist Chris Franklin!

Happy Mardi Gras from Sonny and Cher! pic.twitter.com/l1NSu9moIq — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) February 21, 2023

FROM TRAFFIC TO WEATHER -- WE GOT YOU COVERED, BABE:

- Your Local Weather Expert Payton Malone and Traffic Reporter April Dupre are dressed as the iconic duo of Sonny and Cher.

SONNY & CHER OR CHER & SONNY??????:

Payton and April are taking quick costume changes to the next level -- Now April is Sonny and Payton is Cher!

Kim Possible and Bluey on Veterans Blvd. (Brooke Kirchhofer and Ricardo Lecompte) - looks like Kim Possible hasn't visited Campwannaweep yet! IYKYK #mardigras #wwltv pic.twitter.com/LJ9GlXLo0s — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 21, 2023

FROM YOUR SPORTS TEAM, MAKING THE KIM POSSIBLE, POSSIBLE!

- It's the Blue Heeler puppy, Bluey, and the crimefighting high school superhero Kim Possible. Sports reporters Brooke Kirchhofer and Ricardo LeCompte are vibing as these animated TV legends.

Couldn’t make it home for Mardi Gras

But you best to believe I’m walking around LA today with my parade outfit on 🤣

Happy Mardi Gras New Orleans 💜💚💛 pic.twitter.com/RYRmvSXQmQ — Sheba Turk (@ShebaTurk) February 21, 2023

WARM REGARDS FROM SHEBA!!

- Former Morning Anchor Sheba Turk who said a fond farewell to New Orleans in December for Los Angeles, is showing her NOLA pride today in the City of Angels. We love you Sheba!

GREAT SCOTT, JUVENILE, ONLY BACKING IT UP CAN GENERATE THAT KIND OF POWER!

- Morning Anchors Eric Paulsen, Leslie Spoon and Chef Kevin Belton need to get back to Mardi Gras in the year 2023, but they need 1.21 jigawatts to get there. Luckily, New Orleans rapper Juvenile has the solution. That's heavy!

THE CURE FOR YOUR CARNIVAL FEVER:

- Medical Reporter Meg Farris and Medical Correspondent Dr. Corey Herbert, have the expertise to get you through all that ails you this Mardi Gras.

Grant reporting from St Charles and Napoleon. Ready for the parades! pic.twitter.com/r2dgDzzIkd — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 21, 2023

A REPORTER ON A MISSION:

- It's Eleanor Tabone's first Mardi Gras, and she's on a mission to spread the carnival love and spirit around to festive onlookers of all ages. She passed the WWL microphone over to Grant, who looks camera ready. Eleanor is also on a quest to cover WWL photographer Russell Drewry with beads!

Bringing you authentic high school band Mardi Gras realness with @WhitneyonTV from one of the best in NOLA! @WarrenEastonHS 💜💚💛 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/4R21r7HLoj — Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) February 21, 2023

MARCHING INTO MARDI GRAS:

- Reporters Whitney Miller and Mike McDaniel are marching into Mardi Gras in style. Equipped with shakos and band colors, Whitney and Mike have you covered!

HUH? It took me a minute, but I finally got it: Popeye’s biscuits! pic.twitter.com/eTmpHimhrj — Keith Esparros (@kesparros) February 21, 2023

ALL ON A MARDI GRAS DAY: One of the most popular Carnival costumes of the day… times three! pic.twitter.com/iV1zU9Pi7t — Keith Esparros (@kesparros) February 21, 2023

WHERE’S JOHN WATERS WHEN YOU NEED Him? Happy Mardi Gras! pic.twitter.com/EqVYzFctDa — Keith Esparros (@kesparros) February 21, 2023

COSTUME SPOTTING ON THE PARADE ROUTE: