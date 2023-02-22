Thousands close out Mardi Gras 2023 with Bourbon Street party

For many still around town, the party doesn't stop until the bars close.

NEW ORLEANS — In the early hours of Ash Wednesday, Bourbon Street was still full of life – and beads.

Thousands of people from around the world closed out Carnival with drinks flowing.

"I expected not to get drinks, not being able to do stuff, but it has been very easy, and fun and everyone is here for the same reason, so everyone is having a great time," one visitor said.

Eleanor Tabone spent her first Fat Tuesday on Bourbon Street, meeting partygoers that came from just miles away, or all the way from Southeast Asia.

"I came from Vietnam. I just arrived last night. Every year I come here to be here with Mardi Gras… I love Mardi Gras," another partygoer said.

Those who have never been to New Orleans did not know what to expect. Nevertheless, they were pleasantly surprised.

"It is incredible because I had zero expectations of even being here, so really I am kind of mind blown," one said.

A woman sporting dozens of beads around her neck told us, “it’s super fun, the energy, the crowd is unlike anything I have ever experienced before. It’s my first [Mardi Gras] and I am having a lot of fun."

For many, the near record-breaking heat was the icing on the king cake, especially for those traveling from out of town. A Midwestern family said they were happy to get out of the cold. It was around 80 degrees for most of the day and around 70 degrees at night.

Carnival is over, but for those still out and about, the party won’t stop until the bars close.