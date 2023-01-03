Phunny Phorty Phellows kick off Carnival season with iconic streetcar ride

The costumed streetcar ride happens Jan. 6.

NEW ORLEANS — The Phunny Phorty Phellows will kick off the start of Carnival season with their iconic streetcar ride down historic St. Charles Avenue.

The party on the tracks will happen on Carnival’s Twelfth Night on Friday, Jan. 6.

The costumed and masked krewe will assemble at the Willow Street streetcar barn right off S. Carrollton Avenue at 6:15 p.m. and will board the streetcar at 7 p.m. sharp.

“We are so pleased to be riding through uptown New Orleans.” says the Captain of the Phellows. “We will travel a route that is the path of many Mardi Gras parades, so it’s only fitting that we honor them with our Ride. We are doing what we can to kick off the season in a responsible way. We are grateful to the Regional Transit Authority for their cooperation.”

The krewe is a historic Mardi Gras organization that first took to the streets in 1878 but stopped parading in 1898. The group was revived in 1981 and became known for its satirical parades.