Watch: New and classic performances from Mardi Gras marching bands

NEW ORLEANS — It's not a Mardi Gras parade without a marching band leading the way.
Even though there aren't any parades this year, WWL-TV is sharing performances from some of New Orleans' favorite Mardi Gras mainstays.
These videos include new performances from the likes of St. Aug's Marching 100, The Jesuit Blue Jays and John Ehret, as well 2020 performances from The US Marine Corps Band, The Golden Band from Tiger Land and Warren Easton High School.
US Marine Corps Band
Sophie B Wright
John Ehret
Jesuit Blue Jays
Warren Easton
St. Augustine Marching 100
East Jefferson
LSU's Golden Band from Tiger Land
Tulane Green Wave
Southern University's Human Jukebox
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.