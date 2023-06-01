Mayor offers to pay for additional law enforcement this Mardi Gras season

The announcement comes as concerns grow over the lower manpower at the NOPD negatively impacting krewes and their routes.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday that the city is offering to pay any state or federal post-Certified law enforcement agency to join the New Orleans Police Department in their efforts to keep parade-goers safe this Mardi Gras season and to allow many krewes to return to their traditional routes.

“We are willing to pay so that our New Orleans Police Department, our public safety team, and our unified command have every layer of support that we need – that you need- present throughout the streets of New Orleans to ensure that we have a safe Mardi Gras 2023,” the mayor said at a special Mardi Gras event kicking off the start of Carnival season.

Cantrell says their efforts in making Mardi Gras safe is nothing new, however, she acknowledges the challenges that come when the crowds become large.

“That is not just about our law enforcement agency, NOPD, but we are really seeing the capacity issues across the board,” the mayor said. “But with that, we are wanting to ensure a safe celebration, and so, putting resources on the table – again – we are prepared to invite and pay for any POST-Certified law enforcement agency to support us this Carnival Season.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell entering Mardi Gras world. She said a successful Carnival season depends on a safe Mardi Gras. She said the city is willing to pay outside police agencies to help ensure public safety along the parade routes. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/N0l1afPMeI — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) January 6, 2023

Mayor Cantrell did not specify how much city money is allocated to pay for the additional law enforcement help nor in what capacity those agencies will help support the NOPD.

This comes as there was uncertainty surrounding whether or not there will be enough law enforcement available to allow super-krewe Endymion to roll down its traditional Mid-City route. However, at the same event, Mayor Cantrell confirmed Endymion will indeed roll in Mid-City.

“I will say, on today, that Endymion will return to the streets of New Orleans in its traditional formation and its traditional route,” she said. “Public safety will always be in its place and remain a top priority for the city of New Orleans. But this is our time to put our best foot forward and create a win-win as it relates to Mardi Gras 2023 and keeping our residents and visitors safe.”