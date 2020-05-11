Mardi Gras not cancelled but will be 'different' in 2021, city says

A statement from the city did not go in to what that "new reality" would be, but there is a meeting by city officials to discuss Mardi Gras Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans says that Mardi Gras celebrations in 2021 will not be cancelled but will be different "reflecting our new reality."

The statement comes as people have been wondering what will become of Mardi Gras 2021 after the celebration in 2020 is widely-believed to have been a super spreader event that made Louisiana and New Orleans in particular an early hotspot for COVID-19.

"The COVID pandemic is a reality that we must all continue to confront together," said the statement. "We are working closely with our krewe captains and our community to determine what Carnival will look like at a time when our resources are stretched so thin and many of our traditions present dangers to public health. We expect to confirm additional details in the weeks ahead, and to celebrate Mardi Gras Day in a new way that reflects our new reality."

Mardi Gras Day is February 16, however, Mardi Gras' celebration is the antithesis of a 'socially-distanced' event, whether on Bourbon Street, the Marginy or the parade routes.

Already a couple of the city's parade krewes have called off their 2021 rides with the city saying they would not lose their place on the 2022 schedule as a result.

Bacchus, one of the city's superkrewes, issued a statement on its intent in 2021 early Thursday.