Bar closures, NOPD checkpoints for French Quarter in the works for Mardi Gras, sources say

There’s major concern from city and state leaders that large crowds will be super spreaders for COVID-19 and COVID variants.

NEW ORLEANS — As we get closer to Mardi Gras, the city of New Orleans plans to lay out some new rules to make sure COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines are followed.

In advance of Friday’s announcement, we’re already getting an idea of what that may look like.

A source tells Eyewitness News you can expect bar closures to be part of those new rules. Closures could possibly last from February 12th through Fat Tuesday. A separate source tells Eyewitness News as of Thursday evening no final plan has been given to NOPD but expects officers to be asked to man checkpoints and break up large groups.

Governor John Bel Edwards says officers and agents from state police, the fire marshal’s office and ATC will be in New Orleans, focused on enforcing restrictions. The governor is also sending a warning to tourists and locals looking to let the good times roll.

“There’s a good chance that someone travels in and brings the virus and if they don’t there’s a good chance when they go home, they’re going to take it home with them,” said Edwards.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce those new rules Friday morning at 11:30 am.

