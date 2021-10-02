No parade? No problem! Muses focusing on shoes and community this year

If you're in the right place at the right time Thursday, you may find yourself with a sparkly surprise

NEW ORLEANS — Muses THersday just wont be the same without a Muses parade. The Krewe is not letting the pandemic stop them from spreading cheer and having some fun though. And while they're doing something different, it'll be just as special.

With thousands of smiling faces, cheers that can be heard for miles, and life-size duck floats, you can't beat a Muses parade.

"New Orleans is really resilient, and we rise to the occasion and we're seeing that this year," said Krewe Creator/Captain, Staci Rosenberg.

Rosenberg says not rolling this year is heartbreaking, however there is a plan in place to keep the magic alive. It's called Operation Shoe Fairy.

"We're going to be walking, driving, flying around the city, flitting around and landing in different parts of New Orleans giving glitter shoes to unsuspecting people," she said.

All deliveries will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. They'll also be made at 12 local hospitals to recognize the heroic work being done during this tough time. They call it, "Heels for Healers."

"We're doing that because we so appreciate what the healthcare warriors at all levels have done for us this year," Rosenberg said. "Their sacrifices have been unbelievable and if we can give them a tiny bit of joy, we want to do that."

So if you're out and about Thursday, be on the lookout. And who knows, maybe luck will be on your side. Because from sweet to savory, with 'The King' of all shoes in-between, each design is quite literally out of this world.

"Not having a parade," Rosenberg said. "We can sit back and focus on our community projects and take advantage of what we're able to do to still have fun and give enjoyment to other people. They're all made from the heart and they're all really breathtaking."

Muses THersday will look different, but it's definitely not cancelled. And depending on where you are in the city, the show will go on, one shoe at a time.

A lot of businesses along the Uptown parade route, rely on the high volume of sales during Carnival. With no parades this year, the Krewe of Muses is also trying to help those who are hurting because of the cancellations. A "Stilotto" shoe lottery will be held. To enter, visit participating businesses along the route and scan the Muses QR code. One winner will be selected per business. The more you play, the greater your chances of winning a hand-decorated Muses shoe. More information is here: https://www.musesstilotto.com

Some other events the Krewe of Muses is doing to help:

Get those raffle tickets! Three shoes, three winners for Louisiana Hospitality Foundation: https://hospitality.rallyup.com/musesshoe

Curious about a shoe auction? https://hospitality.rallyup.com/musesauction

Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.