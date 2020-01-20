NEW ORLEANS — Endymion and Zulu have both changed their traditional parade routes to avoid the Hard Rock collapse site at the corner of Canal and Rampart Streets.

According to City Officials, Endymion will still start at City Park and Orleans Avenue before:

Proceed down Orleans Avenue

Right on North Carrollton Avenue

Left on Canal Street

Right on Elk Place

Continue onto Loyola Avenue

Left on Poydras Street

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Left on Julia Street

Right on Convention Center Boulevard

END: Convention Center

Along with the new route, Endymion will bring in additional security from surrounding agencies to cover the Mid-City route.

"After two tragic incidents in the last three years near the Mid-City route, the City took a hard look at the finite public safety resources that manage three separate parade routes on the Saturday before Mardi Gras, by far the busiest day of the season," a statement from the City of New Orleans said. "After bringing concerns to the Krewe of Endymion, Krewe leadership has agreed to provide additional detailed law enforcement officers from neighboring agencies on parade day."

Zulu is also changing their parade route this year to avoid the Hard Rock collapse site.

This year, the parade will start at its traditional spot on Jackson Avenue before:

Proceed down Jackson Street

Left on St. Charles Avenue

Left on Poydras Street

Right on Loyola Street

Continue onto Elk Place

Continue onto Basin Street

Continue onto Orleans Avenue

END: Orleans Avenue and North Broad Street

Again, this change is to avoid the evacuation zone around the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel construction site.

The unfinished hotel at the corner of Canal and Rampart streets partially collapsed Oct. 12, 2019, killing three people and injuring dozens more. The bodies of two workers, 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly, are trapped inside and cannot be recovered safely ahead of the planned demolition.

The latest plan for the Hard Rock's demolition is to implode what's left of the building in mid-to-late March, after Carnival season, but before Hurricane season. The ensuing cleanup is estimated to take two-to-three months.

