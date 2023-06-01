Parades can return to their normal routes, but they have work to do to get there

The city’s police superintendent says they have just enough NOPD officers to staff this year’s shortened parade routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — There is a Carnival call to arms in the city of New Orleans.

Speaking at the annual Kings Day, Mardi Gras kick-off ceremony, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, “The city of New Orleans is offering to pay law enforcement agencies, POST certified officers who are willing to join us to protect and serve our city during this time of year.”

The city’s police superintendent says they have just enough NOPD officers to staff this year’s shortened parade routes.

“But we are asking all our partners out there to please come in and help us. We’re willing to pay for it,” NOPD Supt Michelle Woodfork said. “We need your help.”

Help that may allow some of the city’s Carnival krewes to claw back their traditional parade routes.

But it would be up to those parade organizations to line up the outside law enforcers.

“What we’re saying is the door is open for them to come in and help us bring Mardi Gras back to what it was,” New Orleans CAO Gilbert Montano said. “I think that is the whole intention, and what the city is trying to incentivize those external agencies, is that we will pick up the cost for that detail associated with growing and expanding, going back to the original routes.”

Krewe of Endymion leaders lined up 40 Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputies to secure the eight block, Orleans Avenue leg of their route.

As a result, the city is now allowing them to start back on the edge of City Park rather than at North Carrollton Avenue as planned this year.

The city is picking up the $40,000 price tag.

“I think it’s great,” Endymion spokesman Dan Kelly said. “Mardi Gras needs to get back. The city needs to get back.”

Mayor Cantrell admits it would be difficult for all the city’s Carnival krewes to claw back their original routes, but it’s a start.

“As we attract more, then we will be able to make sound decisions for other routes being modified or getting back to what we know we’re used to.”

One local sheriff told WWL-TV all police agencies are facing the same manpower challenges, and it remains to be seen if his deputies will be able to help along the New Orleans parade routes.