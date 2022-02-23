New Orleans Health Department to roll in Muses, throw at-home COVID tests

Carnival is known for its unique throws and one of the most coveted throws at this year’s parades could be at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.

NEW ORLEANS — It seems the Muses shoe won't be the only coveted catch in this year's parade.

The New Orleans Health Department will roll in the Krewe of Muses Thursday night, and the signature throw will be, of course, at-home COVID-19 tests.

"We are excited to be part of the Krewe of Muses because we knew this would allow us to put more tests in the hands of our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of NOHD. “If we want to participate in the activities we love at Carnival, we can’t let our guard down. COVID is not over yet, and we need to use every tool at our disposal to prevent a repeat of the tragedies of Mardi Gras 2020. Masking slows the spread, testing identifies cases and pandemic trends, and vaccines with boosters prevent hospitalizations and deaths.”

“Muses is Krewe made up of women from all walks of life who care about their community, each other, and the city we love. We are happy to lend our support to the health department and to join the fight against the spread of COVID," said Staci Rosenberg, founder of Krewe of Muses.

Look for NOHD staff and volunteers at the beginning of the parade this Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 pm to catch this special throw.

Free take-home tests can also be picked up at NOHD first aid stations located along the parade route listed below on parade day. The NOHD also encourages people not to line up until the stations are fully set up.