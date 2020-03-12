No 2021 Zulu King; Zulu Ball may be 'impossible to hold'

"While none of us like this situation, we fully accept the science and support the decision to forego parades for February 2021."

NEW ORLEANS — There will not be a 2021 Zulu King, the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Thursday. Zulu's board of directors will make a final decision on whether to hold the 2021 Zulu Ball in the coming weeks.

In a release, the organization said public safety was the driving force behind the decision.

"The science tells us that Mardi Gras 2020 was likely a super spreader that contributed to the pain that the world is experiencing," the release said. "We wholeheartedly agree that we should not do that again."

Typically drawing 17,000 people, the Zulu Ball for 2021 could still be held, but the krewe's release said it probably won't happen — unless something changes.

"In the coming weeks, our Board of Directors, utilizing recommendations of best practices based on the science, will make the final determination on the future of the 2021 Ball," the release said. "It is probable that the status of the virus and the safety restrictions will make this event, in this format, impossible to hold."

Zulu's release said the organization was willing to make sacrifices for the public good.

"To be clear, this organization is prepared to take whatever steps necessary to ensure the safety of our members and guest," the release said.

The release said Zulu was onboard with parade cancelations for Mardi Gras 2021.

"While none of us like this situation, we fully accept the science and support the decision to forego parades for February 2021," the release said.

