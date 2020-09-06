Hundreds of riders, two dozen lieutenants leave Krewe of Nyx

Float lieutenants claim the Captain said she would not put African American members on the board.

NEW ORLEANS — The Mystic Krewe of Nyx, Mardi Gras’ all-female super krewe, is much smaller as of Tuesday after several float lieutenants and riders resigned their memberships.

All of Nyx’s non-board member float lieutenants and a majority of their riders have left the organization, according to a statement signed by 26 of the Carnival krewe’s former lieutenants.

The mass resignation comes after Nyx Captain and Founder Julie Lea allegedly refused requests from the Lieutenants to state “Black Lives Matter” on the krewe’s social media pages and promote African American members to the Nyx board of directors.

“She is refusing all suggestions for improvement and healing,” former lieutenant Gigi Saak said. “When asked if she would put African Americans on the Nyx Board of Directors she responded, ‘We had four of them before, and it didn’t work out.’ She went on the say it won’t happen again.”

Saak said that a majority of Nyx Float Lieutenants witnessed that statement on June 3.

These calls for change on Lea’s part came after the Captain made a post of the krewe’s official social media pages saying “our souls are the same color” and “#AllLivesMatter” in response to the protests happening around the country calling for an end to police brutality against the black community.

"We've felt ignored, mistreated and silenced by you for a while now, but for us--members of a krewe with such a large population of Black women--the used of the hashtag #AllLivesMatter along with the statement 'our souls are the same color' on official Nyx social media pages that are supposed to represent us, made us feel even more silence by you," a statement Nyx members issued last week said.

Nyx float lieutenants and members then threatened a mass resignation if Lea did not step down as captain, a move Lea’s attorney called “bullying” over a “well intended” post.

"If you are unhappy with the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, please resign from your membership,” attorney Ronald Morrison Jr. wrote. “Mrs. Lea wishes you the best in your future endeavors..."

Read the full letter from Float Lieutenants below: