Nyx Captain lays out plan for reconciliation after hundreds leave krewe over 'All Lives Matter' post

Lea's plan includes forming a diversity committee and having a "listening session."

NEW ORLEANS — After a controversial social media post spurred a mass exodus from Mystic Krewe of Nyx members, founder and captain Julie Lea says she has a plan to make it right.

In a letter published by our partners at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Lea lays out a "3-step plan" to heal the rift between krewe members.

The plan includes hosting a "listening event" for members who want to have their voices heard, forming a diversity committee and acknowledging that "while our organization may be smaller, we will continue to be a Krewe of sisterhood. We will stand together arm in arm in support of each other, acknowledging our differences make us stronger, with love and respect in our hearts."

Several Nyx lieutenants and krewe members left after Lea made a post on the krewe’s official social media pages saying “our souls are the same color” and “#AllLivesMatter” in response to the protests happening around the country calling for an end to police brutality against the black community.

Lea's plan differs from what departing krewe members asked her to do.

According to former Nyx Lieutenant Gigi Saak, members asked Lea to promote African American members of the krewe to the board of directors and to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" on social media. Lea allegedly refused to do either.

After that, those same members called for Lea's resignation.

In a letter signed by 27 Nyx Lieutenants, members called for Lea's resignation by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8, and said they would resign if she didn't step down.

More than two dozen resigned alongside hundreds of the krewe's members when Lea refused to step down.