Nyx Captain to krewe members: If you're unhappy, resign

Nyx Captain Julie Lea responds to krewe members calling for her resignation

NEW ORLEANS — Julie Lea, Captain and Founder of the Krewe of Nyx, has responded to krewe members after they called for her to resign due to a social media post they said was insensitive and missed the point of the Black Lives Matter protests happening around the country.

In a letter signed by 27 Nyx Lieutenants, members called for Lea's resignation by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 8, and said they would resign if she didn't step down.

"We've felt ignored, mistreated and silenced by you for a while now, but for us--members of a krewe with such a large population of Black women--the used of the hashtag #AllLivesMatter along with the statement 'our souls are the same color' on official Nyx social media pages that are supposed to represent us, made us feel even more silence by you," a statement Nyx members issued last week said.

A response sent by Lea's attorney, Ronald Morrison Jr., called the "All Live Matter" message a "well-intended post" and said calls for her resignation are a "glaring example of a bullying tactic."

"If you are unhappy with the Mystic Krewe of Nyx, please resign from you membership. Mrs. Lea wishes you the best in your future endeavors..."

The full letter can be read below: