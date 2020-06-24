St. Augustine High School will not march with Krewe of Nyx after All Live Matter controversy

The school's president wrote to krewe Captain Julie Lea to say they would not participate in any Nyx activities

NEW ORLEANS — The Marching 100 won't be seen marching with the Krewe of Nyx when parades return to the streets of New Orleans.

The President of St. Augusting High School, Dr. Kenneth St. Charles, sent a letter to Nyx Captain Julie Lea this week saying that the school's infamous marching band would not accept an invitation to perform at future Nyx events or in their parade, according to a school spokesperson.

St. Aug isn't the only school staying away from Krew of Nyx.

All KIPP schools and St. Katharine Drexel Prep announced they would no longer march in the parade after Captain Julie Lea made a controversial social media post stating "our souls are the same color #AllLivesMatter."

The statement "All Lives Matter" has been seen as a writing off of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality and systemic racism in America.

The social media post from Lea also spurred a mass exodus of krewe members.

Several float lieutenants and krewe members left Nyx after attempting to get Lea to apologize for the social media post and explicitly back the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to former Nyx Lieutenant Gigi Saak, members asked Lea to promote African American members of the krewe to the board of directors and to explicitly say "Black Lives Matter" on social media. Lea allegedly refused to do either.

After that, those same members called for Lea's resignation. Lea refused and several members along with more than two dozen float lieutenants stepped down.