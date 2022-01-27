NOLA Officials: Mardi Gras 2022 on track to roll as planned

Krewes will have to fill out a form promising they’ve everyone’s status and have proof of it.

NEW ORLEANS — Despite some anxiety that parades would be canceled for the second year in a row, carnival parades are on track to roll as scheduled, with some restrictions in place.

At a meeting of the Mardi Gras Advisory Council Thursday, Dr. Jennifer Avegeno reminded krewe captains that everyone who is a part of the parades, including krewe members, bands, and marching krewes, must show captains proof of COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test less than 72 hours old.

“So your members will be required to show you proof of vaccine or a negative test within 72 hours of the parade,” Dr. Avegno told the group.

But this isn’t the first time krewes are hearing of the rule. Krewe of King Arthur Vice President John Wambsgans says his organization has been staying on top of the rules and is even hosting a testing event for out-of-town riders the day before they roll.

“We tried to hold a vaccination event and we didn’t need it because most everybody was vaccinated as soon as the vaccines were available to the various age groups,” said Wambsgans. He says the only people in his krewe who have not gotten the vaccine are members with special medical conditions.

Nearly every relevant city department gave the group an update Thursday.

The city, struggling with a police staffing shortage, will get security help from outside organizations. There will be extra patrols in place in the French Quarter and near the parade route.

Homeland Security Director Colin Arnold says the Coast Guard will patrol by air and on water.

The National Weather Service will be helping with forecasts for the parades, and help with any possibility of severe weather.

And thanks to a federal surge ambulance contract, 10 more ambulances will be on standby throughout the city. New Orleans EMS also says more than 20 units will be in place along the parade routes, whether that be bike units, carts, or ambulances.

In addition, volunteer-staffed First Aid stations will be placed along the route to help relieve pressure on EMS.

In addition, the city will be enforcing the rule that forbids anyone from setting up a spot on the parade route more than four hours in advance.

“Just know, I’m standing in full support of how we’re moving through not only being prepared for Mardi Gras but moving through carnival season for the carnival season,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell at the meeting.

Krewes just seem happy things are moving forward as normal, after the COVD spike sparked anxiety that parades might get the ax again.

“It’s one of those things where… like they said, you see the Mardi Gras guide and it’s like, it’s happening. It’s real,” said Wambsgans.