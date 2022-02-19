OPCD focused on parade-goers safety this Mardi Gras

The 6 mile stretch of the parade route has this dedicated team to manage the unique challenges Mardi Gras presents.

NEW ORLEANS — For Carey Kaufman, Mardi Gras is back and he couldn’t be any happier to be surrounded by his fellow parade-goers.

“Everyone’s out here. Family friends, strangers that’s what we’re here for,” said Kaufman

While Kaufman along with thousands of others take in all Mardi Gras has to offer, there’s a team of 911 operators at the Orleans Parish Communications District keeping a watchful eye if danger strikes.

“Us as emergency communication professionals have to take a different tactical approach to ensure we have all the resources on the ground to meet the needs specific to our parades,” said OPCD Executive Director Tyrell Morris.

Randall Cunningham is taking lead on operations this year.

The last time he was called to work in the special operations center was the last time Endymion rolled in 2020, the night a man was struck and killed by a float.

“I was in here supervising that was a crazy situation,” said Cunningham.

But he says as high intensity that moment must have been on the ground, back in the call center, they followed the same protocols and procedures as they always do.

“It’s different for carnival but it’s something we do every day,” he said