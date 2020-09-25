Oshun cancels parade for next Mardi Gras, citing COVID-19 concerns

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras 2021 has its first cancellation.
The Krewe of Oshun announced Thursday that they will not roll in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want it to be a safe experience for all," a spokesperson told WWL-TV.
Oshun plans to return to their usual route and time the following season, in 2022.
