Oshun cancels parade for next Mardi Gras, citing COVID-19 concerns

Oshun is the first Mardi Gras Krewe in New Orleans to officially cancel their parade for 2021.

The Krewe of Oshun announced Thursday that they will not roll in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want it to be a safe experience for all," a spokesperson told WWL-TV.

Oshun plans to return to their usual route and time the following season, in 2022.