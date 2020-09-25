x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Mardi Gras

Oshun cancels parade for next Mardi Gras, citing COVID-19 concerns

Oshun is the first Mardi Gras Krewe in New Orleans to officially cancel their parade for 2021.
Credit: SCOTT THRELKELD/TIMES-PICAYUNE | NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras 2021 has its first cancellation.

The Krewe of Oshun announced Thursday that they will not roll in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want it to be a safe experience for all," a spokesperson told WWL-TV.

Oshun plans to return to their usual route and time the following season, in 2022.

RELATED: Mardi Gras krewes forge ahead with plans for 2021 parades

RELATED: Convention Center president says it will take more than a vaccine to save New Orleans businesses

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.