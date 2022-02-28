Rex 2022 parade route and start time

The iconic krewe, the King of Carnival, rolls for the first time in two years Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Rex, King of Carnival, sets the tone for Mardi Gras day as he reigns royally over the culmination of the Carnival season on Fat Tuesday.

But do not mistake Rex for a stodgy, old-guard unit as they push some of the top buttons on innovation and float design.

The Krewe has slightly altered its route for 2022 due to the police manpower shortage, but it will line up on the opposite side of St. Charles and Napoleon from the other krewes.