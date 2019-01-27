It was a very sweet day out at Champions Square for the sixth annual New Orleans King Cake Festival.

Crowds of families and sweet lovers alike headed downtown Sunday to participant in the event, which celebrate the New Orleans Carnival treat and helps raise money for Ochsner hospitals for children.

This year's festival featured 26 different local bakeries plus music and family entertainment. Here are the crowned winners for the 2019 Carnival season.

BEST PRESENTATION:

Balestra’s Blueberry Chantilly King Cake

BEST TRADTIONAL KING CAKE:

Buttermilk Drop Bakery

BEST NON-TRADITIONAL KING CAKE:

Balestra’s Bluebery Chantilly King Cake

MOST UNIQUE KING CAKE:

Quentin’s Natural King Cake Ice Cream

KING CAKE MOST LIKELY TO REPLACE A MEAL

Balestra’s King Cake Sushi

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS:

1st Place – Cannata’s King Cakes

2nd Place – Sugar Love Cakes

3rd Place – Ricky Meche’s Donut King

Officials said that proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales from the festival will benefit patients and programs at Ochsner Hospital for Children.

