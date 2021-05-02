Sources: Bar closures, French Quarter checkpoints possible for Mardi Gras

There’s major concern from city and state leaders that large crowds will be super spreaders for COVID-19 and COVID variants.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans plans to lay out plans for crowd control ahead of Mardi Gras to ensure that COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines are still followed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is expected to announce those rules at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The event will be streamed live on WWLTV.com and on the WWL-TV Facebook and YouTube pages.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that bar closures could be part of those new rules. Closures could possibly last from Feb. 12 through Mardi Gras. A separate source told WWL-TV that no final plan has been given to the New Orleans Police Department but they expect officers to be asked to man checkpoints and break up large crowds.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana State Troopers, fire marshals, and agents from the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will be in New Orleans focused on enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Edwards is also sending a warning to tourists and locals looking to let the good times roll.

"There's a good chance that someone travels in and brings the virus. And if they don't, there's a good chance when they go home they're going to take it home with them," Edwards said.

Friday's announcement comes after videos of huge crowds on Bourbon Street went viral over the weekend. Cantrell and other city and state leaders say they're concerned about the potential for Mardi Gras to be a "super spreader" event for the coronavirus.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...