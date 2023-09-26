Sting, Flo Rida to headline Endymion Extravaganza

The theme of the 2024 Endymion Parade is “Silent’s Are Golden.”

NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion announced that Sting and Flo Rida will headline the Endymion Extravaganza.

The Super Krewe will roll through Mid-City on Saturday, February 10, 2024. Their Extravaganza will be held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Dan Kelly, the captain of Endymion, says that The Mixed Nuts, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys will also perform.

The theme of the 2024 Endymion Parade is “Silent’s Are Golden.” Signature floats will include Papa Joe’s SS Endymion, Club Endymion, The ETV Float, and the Pontchartrain Beach, “Then and Now” carrying 270 riders.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Endymion Extravaganza, call the Endymion office at (504) 736-0160.