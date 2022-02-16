x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mardi Gras

Thibodaux cancels Fat Tuesday parade

A member of Krewe of Ghana said there was a mix of reasons they canceled.

NEW ORLEANS — Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Krewe of Ghana Parade scheduled for Mardi Gras Day has been canceled per request of the Krewe. 

All other Thibodaux parades will continue as previously planned.

A member of Krewe of Ghana said they canceled for a mix of reasons, including damaged floats from hurricane Ida. Some members also expressed concerns about COVID.  

The Krewe of Ghana said they will be back in 2023.

Thibodaux parade schedule:

Krewe of Shaka – 2-20-22 at 12:30 p.m.

Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-20-22 at 2:00 p.m. 

Krewe of Cleophas – 2-27-22 at 12:30 p.m. 

Krewe of Chronos – 2-27-22 at Immediately Following Cleophas

Krewe of Ghana – 3-1-22 (CANCELED)

Related Articles

In Other News

Adopt-A-Cop program returns for 2022 Carnival Season