Thomas Morstead to be Grand Marshal of Krewe of Argus for Mardi Gras 2022

METAIRIE, La. — VIDEO NOTE: The above video is Morstead reflecting on his love for the city and its fans after he was released by the Saints last month.

Former Saints punter and the owner of maybe the most famous onsides kick in the history of the NFL has agreed to reign as the Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Argus on its return to the parade route in 2022.

Argus, like all parades in Metairie, did not roll in 2021. Mardi Gras Day 2022 is March 1.

Morstead was famously beloved in New Orleans for his community involvement and charitable causes. He was recently released from the New Orleans Saints after what he admitted was an off year, in what was likely a salary cap move.

“I am honored and grateful to serve as Grand Marshal of Argus. I can’t wait to share this wonderful experience with my wife Lauren, and our four children, Maxwell, Beckett, Maggie and Rosalie. With this year’s Mardi Gras hiatus, I expect 2022 celebration to be better than ever!” said Thomas Morstead.

“Thomas is the perfect person to represent our Krewe," said Argus Captain Rob Deviney. "We couldn’t be happier to return to the streets next Mardi Gras with him on the lead float!”

Morstead averaged a career-low 43.1 yards per punt for the Saints last season. During a press conference after Morstead's release, he said that an offseason back issue kept him from coming to training camp in great shape like he usually does and an eye issue over the past year-and-a-half has been causing problems for him as well.